Australian monthly inflation data 1.4% y/y (prior 1.5%)

Australian monthly inflation data for December. From the Melbourne Institute (this is not official CPI info, we only get that once a quarter, but its a good guide).

Headline comes in at: 0.3% m/m & 1.4% y/y

prior 0.0% m/m and 1.5% y/y

And the 'core' measure, ie. trimmed mean is -0.1% m/m, 1.5% y/y



prior -0.2% m/m and 1.5% y/y

RBA target band is 2 to 3% for the core. Not even close, haven't been for years. If its policy and its been missing for years that is a failure.



