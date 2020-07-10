Australian new coronavirus cases may be as high as 280 today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Unconfirmed number at this stage, if so the COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne deteriorates even further 

Number is for the previous 24 hours

Awaiting official statement 

Unconfirmed number at this stage, if so the COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne deteriorates even further 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose