Australian PM Morrison confirms worker income support to be extended

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier from the Treasurer: Coronavirus - Australia will provide further income support, extended beyond September

Prime Minister confirming now.

Also:
  • May slow the arrival of people returning to Australia by air
  • State of Victoria has effectively self-isolated
  • not considering reimposing restrictions nationally 
And:
  • Considering resettlement proposals for Hong Kong people 
On this last comment - this will further upset China, watch for retaliation (tariffs and such)

