Australian PM Morrison confirms worker income support to be extended
Earlier from the Treasurer: Coronavirus - Australia will provide further income support, extended beyond September
Prime Minister confirming now.
Also:
- May slow the arrival of people returning to Australia by air
- State of Victoria has effectively self-isolated
- not considering reimposing restrictions nationally
And:
- Considering resettlement proposals for Hong Kong people
On this last comment - this will further upset China, watch for retaliation (tariffs and such)