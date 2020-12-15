Australian PM Morrison does not accept China has banned imports of Australian coal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Given the state of relations between the two countries I'm surprised he doesn't but ...

  • "Until we are in a position to have that clarified, then we can only treat [the news] as media speculation in the Chinese state-owned media,"
  • "It would be obviously in breach of our own free trade agreement [with China] and so we would hope that is certainly not the case."
  • "That is why we're seeking clarification on this … but obviously we take these issues very seriously."
Comments from a few hours ago in response to the report in China's Global Times overnight on the ban. 



