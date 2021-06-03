Australian PM Morrison fiscal COVID-19 spending - new emergency payment announced for COVID-19 hotspots

Announcing support for hotspots "impacted by state public health orders" - i.e lockdown in Victoria state, more specifically its capital city Melbourne.

Will provide support if lockdown is greater than 7 days

'Temporary Covid Disaster Payment'

up to $500/week (per person, meeting criteria)

recipients must have less than $10,000 in liquid assets

can't be getting another form of pandemic or income support



I won't go into the further strings attached and the (quite onerous) conditions that will apply. Stringent conditions will see only limited numbers of people qualify, but hey, better than nothing.





The program is similar to disaster payments plan the Federal government provides for those facing other disasters, such as floods, fires, cyclones.



