Australian PM Morrison says China should be ashamed of fake photo tweet
The Australian Prime Minister speaking with media in Canberra says the Chinese government should be utterly ashamed.
He is referring to this photoshopped image from a Chinese government official (a low-level minion albeit), Lijian Zhao, Spokesman & DDG, Information Department, Foreign Ministry, China.
WARNING - pic is disturbing and graphic.
Says Australia is seeking an apology from China's government
- Says the tweet is an outrageous and disgusting slur
- is urging Twitter to take down the image
China-Australia relations dropping to a new low.
Zhao is referencing the official war crimes inquiry in Australia that has found some soldiers in Afghanistan murdered Afghanis.