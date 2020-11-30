Australian PM Morrison says China should be ashamed of fake photo tweet

The Australian Prime Minister speaking with media in Canberra says the Chinese government should be utterly ashamed.

He is referring to this photoshopped image from a Chinese government official (a low-level minion albeit), Lijian Zhao, Spokesman & DDG, Information Department, Foreign Ministry, China.





WARNING - pic is disturbing and graphic.

























Says Australia is seeking an apology from China's government

Says the tweet is an outrageous and disgusting slur

is urging Twitter to take down the image

China-Australia relations dropping to a new low.





--