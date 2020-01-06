Australian PM Morrison says committing AUD2bn over two years for fire recovery

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Morrison's government is obsessed with hitting a budget surplus but the enormous scale of the bushfire disaster have loosened the purse strings a little.

The response to the enormous fires from Morrisons government was slow and little more than piecemeal, but its coming on now.
About time.

  • promising a 2bn AUD spend on recovery efforts (this in addition to already promised recovery funds) 
  • more if necessary

In addition Morrison is mobilising Australian army intervention to assist further. 

