Australian PM Morrison says confidence in Australia's economy is returning
The closely watched NAB business survey is out for October:
Comments from the Australian Prime Minister
- "We cannot allow the lifeline (Morrison is referring to cash support from his Federal government through the pandemic) to hold Australia back"
- "Confidence is returning, Australia is re-opening"
Australia's second-largest state (in population terms) is still emerging from its 2nd lockdown and business is still tightly constrained there.