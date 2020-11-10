Australian PM Morrison says confidence in Australia's economy is returning

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The closely watched NAB business survey is out for October:

Comments from the Australian Prime Minister 
  • "We cannot allow the lifeline (Morrison is referring to cash support from his Federal government through the pandemic) to hold Australia back" 
  • "Confidence is returning, Australia is re-opening"

Australia's second-largest state (in population terms) is still emerging from its  2nd lockdown and business is still tightly constrained there. 


