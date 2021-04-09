Australian PM Morrison says have secured an additional 20m Pfizer vaccines

Australian PM Morrison adds that will now 40mln doses this year from Pfizer in total

the additional doses will arrive in Q4

And the total vaccine doses of all types on order is 170m.





Q4 is looooong way away, it begins in October.





Australia has been basing its (appallingly slow) vaccine rollout on AstraZeneca jabs but yesterday recommended not using that vaccine for under-50s in the country.





AZ will continue to be administered to over 50s based on the pros seen outweighing the risks. Apparently the under-50s are at greater risk of clots.

