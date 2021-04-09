Australian PM Morrison says have secured an additional 20m Pfizer vaccines
Australian PM Morrison adds that will now 40mln doses this year from Pfizer in total
- the additional doses will arrive in Q4
And the total vaccine doses of all types on order is 170m.
Q4 is looooong way away, it begins in October.
---
Australia has been basing its (appallingly slow) vaccine rollout on AstraZeneca jabs but yesterday recommended not using that vaccine for under-50s in the country.
AZ will continue to be administered to over 50s based on the pros seen outweighing the risks. Apparently the under-50s are at greater risk of clots.
---
Meanwhile, AUD/USD is stabilising around its session low.