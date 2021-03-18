Australian PM Morrison says 'major production of AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of the month
Australia will manufacture the AZ vaccine locally (CSL the manufacturer)PM Morrison says CSL is on track to have major production of AZ vaccine in Australia by the end of March.
Which is good. Shortages of vaccines are hampering distribution and the rollout. As is the crashing of the government vaccine booking website. Countries that are efficient and quick with vaccinations will reap health and economic benefits going forwards while laggards will languish.