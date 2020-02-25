Australian PM Morrison says only 7 cases of coronavirus remain, all considered mild

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says all of the 15 Australian cases of coronavirus linked to Wuhan have now been treated and patients discharged

  • The seven cases from the Diamond Princess remain, but all are considered mild
Adds:
  • "this is not like a global financial crisis. This is a global health crisis."
At the same pore3sser, Treasurer Frydenberg
  • the "economic impacts have been significant"

Scott and his mate from China 
