Australian PM Morrison says ready for a trade deal with Britain within a year of Brexit

ScoMo didn't actually say that, he said a lot more …. never uses one word where a hundred will suffice is ScoMo's motto:

"I think we can move forward rapidly - remember, we've been setting our own records when it comes to striking these agreements around the world

So we're pretty match fit when it comes to these issues."

If anyone is in a room talking about better trade and freer trade, you'll find Australia in that room. And we're good at it."





The Australian PM was at the G7 meeting over the weekend, where he met with BJ. There is photo evidence of ScoMo at the G7 but he got photobombed by these people, whoever they are:







