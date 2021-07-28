Australian PM Morrison says support payments for workers impacted by lockdown to increase

This comes in light of the Sydney lockdown extending for another 4 weeks:

Morrison says support payments for workers affected by NSW lockdown will increase
  • from $600 to $750 next week. This for full time workers.
  • and $450 (from $375) for part-time (I'm summarising re full vs part-time but you get the gist)
That $750 figure is the same level as JobKeeper when it was initially introduced in 2020 (this program finished in April this year ... may have been March, I can't recall) 
Meanwhile, the Treasurer has announced a support package for those businesses in the state of Victoria :
  • The Victorian Business Support Package will deliver an additional $400 million in support to thousands of businesses.
Australian PM Morrison:
