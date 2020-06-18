Australian PM Morrison says the hit to jobs from coronavirus is devastating

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Morrison referring to the data out earlier:

Says the blow is devastating. He is correct, it has been for many people. 

Adds he sees 'ray of light'.

 Australian Treasurer Frydenberg weighs in with similar comments:
  • also describes the jobs report as 'devastating'
  • points out youth unemployment is at over 16% (highest since the middle of 1997)



