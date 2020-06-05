Australian PM Morrison says very much in favour of travel bubble with New Zealand

Australian Prime Minister Morrison and Treasurer Frydenberg comments -  the news conference has been going on a while but there is nothing much of note in it that has shifted the forex around much.

Morrison 

  • says foreign investment in Australia must be on our terms and on our rules
  • new foreign investment rules will protect Australia's interests
  • coronavirus has had a massive hit on revenue side of the budget
  • asked about tensions with China, says investment reforms should not add to them
  • says very much in favour of safe travel zone between Australia and New Zealand

Frydenberg 

  • says foreign investment critical to our economic prosperity
  • to create new national security test for foreign investment
  • says new rules to cover telecoms, energy, utilities, defence supply and data
  • will be able to impose conditions, force divestment in special cases
  • to streamline approval process for passive investments by foreign government funds
  • says investment reforms are most significant in 50 years
  • have informed some our key partners about these reforms

