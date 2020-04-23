Australian PM Morrison says we are heading back to a COVID-safe economy.

Morrison speaking with media - says on road back from coronavirus lockdown

For background, Australia has managed to reduce infection rate dramatically:





The policy was, as is the case elsewhere, to 'flatten the curve'. Which has been done. Even if there is a kick back up ICUs are barely populated and there is an extremely low demand on ventilators, and a huge ramp up in supply. Nurses are complaining of a lack of work (seriously) especially as other (elective) surgeries have been halted. These are about to being again in a slow backing off in restrictions.





With the country seemingly well placed to respond if there is a move back up in infections moves to reopen the economy are beginning.











Much more detail for numbers across the globe is here:






