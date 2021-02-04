Coronavirus - Australian PM Morrison says will buy another 10m doses of Pfizer vaccine
Australia to boost its COVID-19 vaccine buy, Prime Minister Morrison says the country now has access to 150m doses
Planned vaccine inventory
- 20m Pfizer doses
- 54m Astrazeneca doses
- 51m Novavax
- 25m Covax
Vaccinations have yet to begin in Australia. The first dooses of the Pfizer vaccine are said to planned for injection at the end February, Astrazeneca doses injected early March
AUD has been ticking higher this session, not a huge range but its a notable performer.
Reports are of exporter buying. Hmm, they are usually more active in dipping AUD markets.