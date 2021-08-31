Australian PM Morrison says will get 0.5m vaccine doses from Singapore

Prime Minister Morrison has sourced half a million vaccine doses from Singapore.

Its on a 'swap' basis and will be 'repaid' in December.





Australia's vaccination program has been surging, which is great news. But, its running into supply constraints. There is plenty of Astra Zeneca but hesitancy re that product means that supply of the Pfizer vaccine is now limiting vaccination bookings. Morrison is scrambling to get more doses of the vaccine and kudos to him for sourcing the extra doses.





There is much more to be done still, of course, but this is better than doing nothing.





Thanks to Singapore. Very generous and helpful.





More:

500,000 Pfizer doses arrive this week for distribution next week

4.5 million doses already planned to arrive in September, along with 1 million Moderna doses







