Australian PM Morrison to outline easing of coronavirus restrictions at 0230GMT

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Press conference to follow the national cabinet meeting.

Note that while Morrison will paint the big picture the actual decisions on easing are left to the leaders of the individual states. 
The steps to be taken towards easing are expected to fall into 3 phases, we'll know more soon.

The RBA forecasts (baseline) issued earlier today assume containment is mostly lifted in the third quarter of this year.



See here for global coronavirus case data
