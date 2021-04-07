Australian PM Morrison wants to talk with the EU about getting more vaccine doses

Reuters reporting comments from Australian Prime Minister Morrison today:

says not criticising EU for vaccine delay

says any suggestion any criticism was made against European Union would be completely incorrect

says European Union has denied export of 250,000 vaccine doses to Australia

says have been seeking further calls with the president of the EC to discuss vaccine matters

says to seek export licences for the full amount of 3.8 million doses to be provided to Australia





Australia's rollout of vaccinations is progressing very slowly indeed. There is some local manufacturing of the Astra Zeneca vaccine. If I'm not mistaken the goal is to get local prodution up to 1m doses a week.