Australian preliminary retail sales data (March) is due Wednesday 21 April 2021 - preview
Coming up at 0130GMT today, flash retail sales information from Australia for 03/2021.
- expected +1.0% m/m, prior -0.8%
Via CommSec:
- Weekly Commonwealth Bank (CBA) credit and debit card spending data is pointing to a rebound in retail turnover in March after lockdowns were lifted in both Victoria and Western Australia. But the snap lockdown in Brisbane and widespread flooding in NSW could cap overall spending growth.
- CBA Group economists expect retail spending to lift by 0.8 per cent in March, but caution that we are likely to see the annual growth rate of sales drop sharply in the month due to base effects associated with the stockpiling of personal care and toiletry items in March last year ahead of the national lockdown