Australian preliminary trade data for May, exports up 11% m/m

The trade surplus hit a record high at A$13.3 billion

• Exports of goods in May 2021 increased $3,794m (11%) to $39,208m

• Imports of goods in May 2021 increased $146m (1%) to $25,892m







Iron ore exports up $2,506m, or 18%, on the month while volumes up 9%.





China accounted for 42% of Australia's exports. China as a destination for Australian exports is so far ahead of anywhere else, and its not even close.







