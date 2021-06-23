Australian preliminary trade data for May, exports up 11% m/m

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The trade surplus hit a record high at A$13.3 billion 

•    Exports of goods in May 2021 increased $3,794m (11%) to $39,208m
•    Imports of goods in May 2021 increased $146m (1%) to $25,892m

Iron ore exports up $2,506m, or 18%, on the month while volumes up 9%. 

China accounted for 42% of Australia's exports. China as a destination for Australian exports is so far ahead of anywhere else, and its not even close. 

exports from Australia to china
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose