Australian preliminary trade figures show 'exports remain strong'

Preliminary data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics for April trade

value of exports and imports of goods both decreased in April 2020

Exports fell $4 billion or 12 per cent from the record high figure in March 2020

Despite the month-on-month fall, Australian exports remain strong due largely to ongoing demand for Australian resource commodities, in particular iron ore from major trading partners across Asia, and gas.

Year-on-year the value of exports in April 2020 was 1 per cent higher than the value recorded in April 2019



Value of goods imported fell in April 2020, down 5 per cent on March 2020

Year-on-year, the value of imports in April 2020 was down 7 per cent on April 2019 with large decreases in the value of imports of petroleum and road vehicles



