Australian preliminary trade figures show 'exports remain strong'

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Preliminary data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics for April trade 

  • value of exports and imports of goods both decreased in April 2020
Exports fell $4 billion or 12 per cent from the record high figure in March 2020
  • Despite the month-on-month fall, Australian exports remain strong due largely to ongoing demand for Australian resource commodities, in particular iron ore from major trading partners across Asia, and gas.
  • Year-on-year the value of exports in April 2020 was 1 per cent higher than the value recorded in April 2019
Value of goods imported fell in April 2020, down 5 per cent on March 2020
  • Year-on-year, the value of imports in April 2020 was down 7 per cent on April 2019 with large decreases in the value of imports of petroleum and road vehicles
