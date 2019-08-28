Australian press: A 'hard landing' for China could put 550,000 Australian jobs at risk

The news and views cascade on China's economic slowdown exacerbated by trade wars continues.

The Australian press today carries a piece today with a worse case scenario outline of massive job losses for the local economy.

Chinese economy risks hurtling towards a "hard landing"

could lead to a fall in Chinese growth from 6.5 per cent to 3 per cent

research to be presented to representatives from mining giant Rio Tinto, Australian National University and Star Casino next week says





On the bright side, you know what they say about by the time it its hits the newspapers. And, I'd just add, research from Star Casino??? OK then :-D





---



I'm just gonna add that if you have not seen predictions of a Chinese hard landing for the past 30 years or so you haven't been paying attention.

So far, no.











