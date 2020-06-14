Australian Prime Minister Morrison speaking on Monday - expected to outline infrastructure spending
Morrison will speak at the National Press Club on some economic measures aimed at recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
Expected to outline:
- Federal Government fast-tracking 15 major infrastructure projects to stimulate growth and boost jobs
Urban Infrastructure Minister Tudge says the combined projects are worth around A$72bn
- expected to create 66,000 new jobs
Speech is on Monday morning but I don't have firm timing yet.