Australian Prime Minister Morrison speaking on Monday - expected to outline infrastructure spending

Morrison will speak at the National Press Club on some economic measures aimed at recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Expected to outline:
  • Federal Government fast-tracking 15 major infrastructure projects to stimulate growth and boost jobs
Urban Infrastructure Minister Tudge says the combined projects are worth around A$72bn 
  • expected to create 66,000 new jobs
Speech is on Monday morning but I don't have firm timing yet. 

