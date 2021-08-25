Australian Private Capital Expenditure (capex) data for Q2 2021 is due at 0130GMT - brief preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

As posted earlier in the session, for the headline:

  • expected 2.5% q/q, prior 6.3%
Apart from the headline eyes will also be on:
  • the equipment investment sub-component
  • estimate 3 for FY2021/22 capex, which is usually higher than the 2nd estimate but given the survey was taken July-early August, in the midst of lockdowns covering nearly half of Australia's population, there is a risk of a weaker than normal result.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose