Australian Private Sector Credit data for March is due today - preview

The March data will only begin to reflect the impact of the lockdown on the economy, and the data due at 0130GMT is March data.

The quarter as a was a positive for private sector credit (compared with the end of 2019), reflecting a steadying economy heading into the crisis. Feb credit was firmer, both for housing and business, and March may show a little 'unwind'. The COVID-19 tsunami hit toward the end of the month, this will flow through into subsequent months - expect a hit to the housing sector and businesses (firms will cut spending & borrowing due to the weakening of demand and profit declining).





The months after March means this data point has lost most relevance.



