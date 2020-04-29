Australian Private Sector Credit data for March is due today - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The March data will only begin to reflect the impact of the lockdown on the economy, and the data due at 0130GMT is March data.

The quarter as a was a positive for private sector credit (compared with the end of 2019), reflecting a steadying economy heading into the crisis. Feb credit was firmer, both for housing and business, and March may show a little 'unwind'. The COVID-19 tsunami hit toward the end of the month, this will flow through into subsequent months - expect a hit to the housing sector and businesses (firms will cut spending & borrowing due to the  weakening of demand and profit declining). 

The months after March means this data point has lost most relevance.


