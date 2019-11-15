Australian prop shop looking to hire traders in South Korea

Sorry Kim, yeah, the office is in Seoul.

Australian proprietary trading firm Star Beta has already hired 16 traders in Korea.
  • goal is to have 30
Sydney-based Star Beta, whose traders handle futures of all kinds of assets -- including cryptocurrency -- is seeking to nurture the growth of a professional trading community in Korea, a market where retail investors used to dominate, said Mark Zagora, its chief executive officer.

Article is here at Bloomberg for more. 


