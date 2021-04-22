Australian Q1 business confidence 17 (vs. 14 prior)

Q1 2021 National Australia Bank Business Survey, outlooks for the next quarter:

Confidence 17

prior revised to 15 (from 14)

Business conditions 26

prior 19

Sub index measures for:

profits 25 (prior 18)

number of employees 20 (prior 15)

orders 18 (14)

exports 11 (-5)





The latest monthly survey report was strong (see link below), this Q1 report also.

---





This is a separate survey from the monthly, on business confidence and conditions for the first quarter of the year.