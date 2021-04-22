Australian Q1 business confidence 17 (vs. 14 prior)

Q1 2021 National Australia Bank Business Survey, outlooks for the next quarter:

Confidence 17
  • prior revised to 15 (from 14)
Business conditions 26
  • prior 19
Sub index measures for:
  • profits 25 (prior 18)
  • number of employees 20 (prior 15)
  • orders 18 (14)
  • exports 11 (-5)

The latest monthly survey report was strong (see link below), this Q1 report also.
---
This is a separate survey from the monthly, on business confidence and conditions for the first quarter of the year.

