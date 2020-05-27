Australian Q1 business investment (capex) data due today

Australia Private Capital Expenditure for Q1 2020 is due at 0130GMT.

expected -2.6% q/q, prior -2.8%

In addition to the headline number there will be the usual updates to spening intentions for the years ahead. Given this is Q1 data these will only capture the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak and response. Nevertheless the uncertainty created should see capex plans downgraded.





Expectations for 2019-20 and 2020-21 capex will be updated.

non-mining sectors will likely show intentions to reduce capex even further

while mining firms will still plan to increase investment but likely at a slower rate.















