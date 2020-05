The data collection for this pre-dates the imp[act of the coronavirus on Australia

the survey reference period ended February 21

As such it'll provide a picture of how wage growth was progressing going into the crisis. TL;DR version of wage growth in Oz is slow even before the virus impact.





Australia Wage Price Index for Q1 2020 expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.5%

expected 2.1% y/y, prior 2.2%