Australian Q3 CPI, headline 1.6% q/q (expected 1.5%)

July to September inflation data (reminder, the RBA target for core inflation is 2 to 3% y/y).

expected 1.5% q/q, prior -1.9% Headline 1.6% q/q For the y/y 0.7% expected 0.6%, prior -0.3% Core inflation: Trimmed mean 0.4% q/q expected 0.3% q/q, prior -0.1%

And for y/y, comes in at 1.2% vs. expected 1.1% y/y, prior 1.1% Core inflation: Weighted median 0.3% q/q expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.1%

and 1.3% y/y vs. expected 1.3% y/y, prior was 1.3%





In Q2 at the height of lockdown restrictions, Australia brought in free child care, in Q3 it was returned to paid service and added 0.9% to the headline result.



