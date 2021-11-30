Australian Q3 GDP data due today - contraction expected (but it doesn't matter)

Coming up at 0030 GMT, Australia economic growth data for the third quarter of 2021:

GDP y/y expected -2.7%, prior 0.7%

GDP (sa) q/q expected 3.0%, prior 9.6%

Australian Q3 GDP due Wednesday is expected to show contraction - preview

Snippet via NAB:

Whether Q3 GDP prints at -3.3% as we expect is a moot point with the Q3 GDP figures firmly in the rear vision mirror given it references a period when NSW, VIC and the ACT were in lockdown.

Since then activity has rebounded sharply with the level of payroll jobs now 0.8% higher than they were at 26 June 2021, which immediately preceded the initial Sydney lockdown.

And, looking ahead, a reason to be a little wary of the expected Q4 bounce:

The emergence of the Omicron variant though is a significant risk to the rebound and it is too early to assess how severe the variant is and whether current vaccines provide a high level of protection.

