Australian Q3 GDP +0.4% vs +0.5% q/q expected

Australian Q3 GDP data:





Prior was +0.5% q/q (revised to +0.6%)



Estimates ranged from +0.4% to +0.6%

GDP +1.7% y/y vs +1.7% expected

Prior y/y reading was +1.4%

Final consumption expenditure +0.3% q/q vs +1.0% prior

Gross fixed capital expenditure -0.2% q/q seasonally adjusted

Household spending +0.1% q/q

Savings rate 4.0% vs 2.9% prior



This is a disappointment on the headline and AUD has dipped modestly in the aftermath. However the revision to Q2 means that some of the growth has simply shifted a few months and that the ultimate level is virtually the same.





When you dig deeper into the numbers it was a bland quarter in many ways. Consumption and exports were the drivers while pretty much everything else was flat.

