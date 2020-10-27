Australian Q3 inflation data is due Wednesday 28 October 2020 - preview

Due at 0030 GMT on Wednesday - Australia inflation data for the July to September quarter.

Headline

expected 1.5% q/q, prior -1.9%

For the y/y

expected 0.6%, prior -0.3%

Core inflation: Trimmed mean

expected 0.3% q/q, prior -0.1%

expected 1.1% y/y, prior 1.1%

Core inflation: Weighted median

expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.1%

expected 1.3% y/y, prior was 1.3%

The RBA have switched their policy on inflation to emphasise actual inflation instead of their own forecast. Given their forecasts have been woefully wrong for many many years this is a good thing.

The RBA target band is 2 - 3% y/y, so not even close.