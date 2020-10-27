Australian Q3 inflation data is due Wednesday 28 October 2020 - preview
Due at 0030 GMT on Wednesday - Australia inflation data for the July to September quarter.
Headline
expected 1.5% q/q, prior -1.9%
For the y/y
expected 0.6%, prior -0.3%
Core inflation: Trimmed mean
expected 0.3% q/q, prior -0.1%
expected 1.1% y/y, prior 1.1%
Core inflation: Weighted median
expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.1%
expected 1.3% y/y, prior was 1.3%
As for policy implications, if the trimmed mean estimate is close then the case for further easing at the RBA meeting next week is cemented even further.