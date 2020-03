Fourth quarter economic growth data for Australia is due at 0030GMT on Wednesday 4 March 2020

median estimate is 0.4% q/q and 2.0% y/y

prior 0.4 and 1.7

Earlier:

ANZ boost their Australian GDP forecast to 0.7%

Westpac lower their GDP forecast for Australia to 0.3%

AMP's forecast for Australian GDP is 0% with "some risk it could be negative" As you can see from the headline to this post, estimates are wide. While GDP data is often viewed as old news (today's data is for up to the end of December, so yeah it is) today's result will give a picture of how Australia's economy was faring heading into what has been a very tumultuous time to kick off 2020.





If the result is toward the lower end of estimates it'll fuel expectations of an April rate cut from the RBA (to follow yesterday's) even further - which will be a further negative for AUD.