Australian Q4 GDP expected to show a weak economy heading into the Q1 turmoil

A really quickie preview of the GDP due March 4 (Wednesday 0030GMT)

Q3 was 0.4% q/q and 1.7% y/y, but Q4 is expected to be even slower.





AMP (Australian fund manager) response to the capex data earlier, ICYMI:

Back to AMP (Shane Oliver, Head of Investment Strategy & Chief Economist at AMP Capital)

Aust Dec qtr business investment -2.8% q/q

due to a 5.9% fall in building investment which was consistent with the fall in construction

Equipment investment was +0.8%

Mining -2.7%

other -1.9%

Capex will drag on Dec qtr GDP which we currently expect to be just +0.3% q/q









