Australian state of Queensland has recorded a new community transmission case of COVID-19

Australian state governments (NSW excluded) are trigger happy when it comes to lockdowns so who knows what the knee jerk may be from this.

So far it's one case

man has been infectious in the community since last Friday

Aged care restrictions have been reinstated already.





Vaccination rollout in Australia has been laughably slow (if laughing was an option). The federal government target for vaccinations by the end of Match is 4 million and there have been less than 400k done so far. EUR is being sold (partially) due to inept vaccination, if cases mounted in Australia would the AUD be spared? (I'm painting a worst-case scenario .... its only one case so far in one area of the country, but a heads up anyway). On the positive side, the worst-hit state, Victoria, has today recorded 28 days free of new infections, which, according to state authorities, translates as effective elimination of the virus.















