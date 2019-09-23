Australian regulators say risk to financial stability from housing has "abated somewhat"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Report from coordinating body for Australia's main financial regulatory agencies, via Reuters 

  • potential for risks to Australia's financial stability from falling housing prices in Sydney and Melbourne has abated somewhat
  • home values rising in recent months
---
RBA has dialled back the concerns to stability - the measures introduced a couple of years ago tamed run away lending for property investment … and saw house prices tumble. 

