Australian retail sales data due today - preview
There is a good amount of data due from Australia today;
0030 GMT Australia trade balance for December
- expected AUD 5.6bn surplus
- prior AUD 5.8bn surplus
0030GMT Australia Retail Sales for December
- expected -0.2% m/m, prior +0.9%
0030 GMT Australia Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q 4 - this the most focus of the Oz data
- expected 0.3% q/q, prior -0.1%
0030 GMT the quarterly National Australia Bank business survey. This does not get the attention the monthly survey does.
- For Q 4, prior -2
A few thoughts from banks ahead of the release:
ASB:
- Australian retail trade … in November …. spending receiving a boost from the Black Friday sales.
- We are expecting a 0.2% fall in retail trade in December as spending falls back to more normal levels and as internal credit card data show subdued spending over the Christmas period.
ANZ also expect Dec figures to have fallen:
- reflecting the transfer of pre-Christmas sales from the usual Christmas shopping peak to November's Black Friday sales
- Bushfires may also have weakened retail demand during December in some regions
A topside surprise for this number should be AUD positive, but of course do be aware of all the other AUD data to be released art the same time