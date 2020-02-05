Australian retail sales data due today - preview

0030 GMT Australia trade balance for December

expected AUD 5.6bn surplus

prior AUD 5.8bn surplus

0030GMT Australia Retail Sales for December

expected -0.2% m/m, prior +0.9%

0030 GMT Australia Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q 4 - this the most focus of the Oz data

expected 0.3% q/q, prior -0.1%

0030 GMT the quarterly National Australia Bank business survey. This does not get the attention the monthly survey does.

For Q 4, prior -2

Its the December retail sales data of most focus amongst that lot, although any surprises elsewhere will also be of note.