Australian retail sales, excluding inflation, for Q3 -4.4% q/q

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian retail sales, excluding inflation, for the three months July to September are (slightly) not as bad as expected at -4.4% q/q

  • expected -4.6% q/q, prior +0.8% q/q

Sales were hit by lockdowns impacting around half of the Australia's population during the period.
 

Reopening on Australia's two largest population states (covering just under 50% of the country's population) is now well underway and a bounce in retail sales (and other economic indicators) is expected this quarter and ahead. 

