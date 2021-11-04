Australian retail sales, excluding inflation, for Q3 -4.4% q/q
Australian retail sales, excluding inflation, for the three months July to September are (slightly) not as bad as expected at -4.4% q/q
- expected -4.6% q/q, prior +0.8% q/q
Sales were hit by lockdowns impacting around half of the Australia's population during the period.
Reopening on Australia's two largest population states (covering just under 50% of the country's population) is now well underway and a bounce in retail sales (and other economic indicators) is expected this quarter and ahead.