Australian Retail Trade in July -2.7% m/m and -3.1% y/y

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via the Australian Bureau of Statistics 

The July 2021 seasonally adjusted estimate: 
  • Fell 2.7% month-on-month.
  • Fell 3.1% compared with July 2020.
ABS explain this release of data:
  • The Retail Trade, Australia publication has moved to a new release schedule to better accommodate data users' needs following the discontinuation of Retail Trade, Australia, Preliminary.
  • An additional information release on 3 September 2021 has seen the inclusion of more detailed results for the July 2021 reference period. Additional timeseries spreadsheets have been published, including; state by industry results, state by industry sub-group results, quarterly turnover volumes, and online sales.

