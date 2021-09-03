Australian Retail Trade in July -2.7% m/m and -3.1% y/y
Via the Australian Bureau of Statistics
The July 2021 seasonally adjusted estimate:
- Fell 2.7% month-on-month.
- Fell 3.1% compared with July 2020.
ABS explain this release of data:
- The Retail Trade, Australia publication has moved to a new release schedule to better accommodate data users' needs following the discontinuation of Retail Trade, Australia, Preliminary.
- An additional information release on 3 September 2021 has seen the inclusion of more detailed results for the July 2021 reference period. Additional timeseries spreadsheets have been published, including; state by industry results, state by industry sub-group results, quarterly turnover volumes, and online sales.