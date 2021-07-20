Australian retail sales data due today - what to expect (spoiler ... sad)

Preliminary Retail Sales for June

expected -0.5% m/m, prior +0.4%

The backdrop to this data is:

lock-downs in Melbourne for two weeks from May 28

and then in the back part of June for Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin

hence the consensus call for -0.5%.





But ... July will be even worse:

Sydney will have been in lockdown for the whole month

Victoria's "5-day" lockdown will last (at least) 12 days (an extension was announced yesterday)

South Australia also announced a 7-day lockdown yesterday





And, noting this from WPAC, who are above consensus at -0.2% m/m:

a sharp contraction in hours worked in Vic points to a material impact on activity. On balance we expect retail sales to show a 0.2% decline. It should be noted that lock-downs tend to generate gains for sectors like basic food which accounts for 40% of total retail sales.











