Australian state leader says vaccination delays mean Australia will be left behind

Premier of Australia's largest population state of NSW (state capital is Australia's largest population centre Sydney) Gladys Berejiklian has called for a greater sense of urgency to be applied to the vaccine rollout

fears Australia will be left behind as the rest of the world opens The most recent background to these comments is the Federal government's decision last week to switch to the Pfizer vaccine for people under 50, which will slow progress.





"I know that some people don't think there is a sense of urgency because we're doing so well, but things can change very quickly and I don't want to see our citizens left behind because the rest of the world starts trading with each other, starts travelling ... I do have a sense of urgency about it."









Even the Federal Health minister is on record saying there is no urgency. Mind you, he was only covering his ass. He's been vaccinated.