Australian state leader says vaccination delays mean Australia will be left behind
Premier of Australia's largest population state of NSW (state capital is Australia's largest population centre Sydney) Gladys Berejiklian has called for a greater sense of urgency to be applied to the vaccine rollout
- fears Australia will be left behind as the rest of the world opens
"I know that some people don't think there is a sense of urgency because we're doing so well, but things can change very quickly and I don't want to see our citizens left behind because the rest of the world starts trading with each other, starts travelling ... I do have a sense of urgency about it."
Even the Federal Health minister is on record saying there is no urgency. Mind you, he was only covering his ass. He's been vaccinated.