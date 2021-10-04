Australian state New South Wales elect Perrottet as new Premier

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Posting this as some local Australian political news. 

NSW is Australia's largest population state and home to its largest city of Sydney. 

Previous Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigned last week when an investigation was launched into her conduct. Berejiklian had steered NSW through its COVID-19 outbreak to a point where Sydney is on the verge of a much-awaited re-opening. 

New guy Dominic Perrottet to take the credit I guess.  

Previous NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Premier of Victoria Andrews:
Posting this as some local Australian political news. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose