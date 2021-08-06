Australian state NSW (Sydney the capital city) records another record high new COVID-19 case count)

A new high for this wave of the outbreak, 291.

The recent run:

239, 170, 210, 239, 207, 199, 233 262, and today is 291. The new high today comes after more than 6 weeks of Sydney lockdown.

Of the 291 locally acquired cases, 120 are linked to a known case or cluster - 95 are household contacts and 25 are close contacts - and the source of infection for 171 cases is under investigation



Ninety-one were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 48 were in isolation for part of their infectious period. Forty-eight cases were infectious in the community, and the isolation status of 104 cases remains under investigation. 48+48+104 = potentially 200 circulating in the community while infectious. A master class in how to spread the infection, yeah?



State leader Gladys Berejiklian says the next few days are likely to be higher again. Every day the number circulating in the community while infectious is high ... so yeah there is no doubt the numbers ahead will continue to rise.





And, in another new high today, 304 people are now in hospital.

50 in ICU

----

Meanwhile the state immediately to the south of NSW state was shunted back into lockdown (its the 6th for Victoria) on Thursday evening (local). For 7 days ... which means at least 7 days given the past two lockdowns for the state have been extended beyond the initially announced time frame. 6 new cases were announced Friday morning for Victoria, none of which had been in isolation while infectious. Uh-oh.







