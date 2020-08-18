Coronavirus - Australian state of Tasmania says its borders will remain closed until at least December 1
Last week another part of Australia, the Northern Territory, said its borders would be closed for at least 18 months
The state Premier, Peter Gutwein, said restrictions would stay in place until at least December "to allow sufficient time for the COVID-19 situation in Victoria and the threat posed to other states to be clearly controlled".
