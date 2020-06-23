Australian state of Victoria coronavirus cases rise again - significant community transmission

The 2nd most populous state in Australia is in the news with a second wave of COVID-19 infection rising.

17 more cases of coronavirus were detected in last 24 hours

1 hotel quarantine



2 associated with known outbreaks



3 from routine testing



11 under investigation



Its the final two categories that are concerning health authorities.





Vic has already rolled back some of the easing it had in place, restricting numbers permitted to be gathered in households for example. Further easing have been put on hold until mid-July.









