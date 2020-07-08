Australian state of Victoria has 134 new coronavirus cases, from 191 the previous day

Updated figures with over 26k tests completed yesterday:

  • 134 more cases of Covid-19 overnight
  • 11 are linked to outbreaks
  • The rest (123) are under investigation
860 active cases in total for the state:
  • 41 in hospital
  •  people in ICU
ICYMI, Melbourne (capital city of the state) and a neighbouring are is going back into lock down for 6 weeks from later today. 


