Coronavirus - Australian state of Victoria likely to introduce further lock down measures today

Coronavirus new cases are looking to surge to 723 in Victoria today

  • (for the previous 24 hours)
  • This would be the highest ever

The latest rumour (these from reliable sources but do note, unconfirmed) 
  • highly likely the lockdown will be extended to Geelong and surrounding areas today
  • masks likely to be made mandatory in regional areas as well 
Apart from the human consequences (illness, death) this is a further weight on Australian economic recovery. 

Vic Premier Andrews:
