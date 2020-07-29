Coronavirus - Australian state of Victoria likely to introduce further lock down measures today

Coronavirus new cases are looking to surge to 723 in Victoria today

(for the previous 24 hours)

This would be the highest ever





The latest rumour (these from reliable sources but do note, unconfirmed)

highly likely the lockdown will be extended to Geelong and surrounding areas today

masks likely to be made mandatory in regional areas as well

Apart from the human consequences (illness, death) this is a further weight on Australian economic recovery.







Vic Premier Andrews:



