Coronavirus - Australian state of Victoria likely to introduce further lock down measures today
Coronavirus new cases are looking to surge to 723 in Victoria today
- (for the previous 24 hours)
- This would be the highest ever
The latest rumour (these from reliable sources but do note, unconfirmed)
- highly likely the lockdown will be extended to Geelong and surrounding areas today
- masks likely to be made mandatory in regional areas as well
Apart from the human consequences (illness, death) this is a further weight on Australian economic recovery.
Vic Premier Andrews: